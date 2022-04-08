State police: 21 drivers stopped for failing to comply with Move Over Law

Apr. 8—State police troopers pulled over 21 vehicles that did not move over for emergency vehicles during an enforcement operation that took place earlier this week on southern New Hampshire highways, New Hampshire State Police said.

The saturation patrol, which ran from 5 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, also involved enforcement of commercial motor vehicle laws. According to a news release, the effort was designed to identify drivers who failed to move over for emergency vehicles as required by the state's Move Over Law.

Police said they made 116 motor vehicle stops, 21 for failing to move over. Eight commercial vehicles were placed out of service, either for equipment violations or hours of service violations. One driver was arrested for aggravated DUI. In total, troopers ticketed 26 drivers.

"The New Hampshire State Police would like to remind the motoring public when approaching stationary vehicles on the side of the road which display ... flashing lights, to move out of the land adjacent to the emergency or maintenance vehicle," reads a statement issued by state police.

If the lane is blocked, drivers should reduce speed and give a wide berth to the emergency vehicle.

The enforcement action took place in Windham on I-93 and Merrimack on the Everett turnpike.