State police: 3 people injured after shooting at Butler County mall

Jan. 19—Three people were injured in a shooting incident Tuesday evening at Clearview Mall in Butler County, state police said.

First responders were dispatched to the mall just before 6:15 p.m. after multiple shots were fired during an altercation in the parking lot of the Rural King store in Center Township, according to a state police report.

One person was flown by medical helicopter and another was taken by ambulance from the scene outside the Rural King store in Center Township, according to a Butler County 911 supervisor. A third person was also injured. State police said all three people sustained minor injuries.

State police identified 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril of Butler as a suspect in the incident.

The shooting is being investigated as criminal attempt homicide, according to the police report.

Further information was not immediately available.

