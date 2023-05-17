State police: 60,000 pounds of trash spilled in Dover rollover

May 17—State police say a tractor-trailer carrying approximately 60,000 pounds of garbage rolled over in Dover early Wednesday, causing "significant traffic" in the area.

State police say that around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of the Route 16 northbound Exit 8W off-ramp, a tractor-trailer was attempting to merge onto Knox Marsh Road when it went over the granite curb, overcorrected and landed on its side.

The driver, identified by state police as Leandro Done Garcia of Lynn, Mass., suffered minor injuries and was cleared at the scene.

Police say the truck, owned by Ram Transport Inc., of Allston, Mass., was carrying 60,000 pounds of garbage that took hours to clean up before the truck could be lifted back onto its wheels.

The offramp remained closed Wednesday afternoon as crews cleaned up and investigated the scene. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

State police say negligent driving appears to be a factor in the crash, however the incident remains under investigation.