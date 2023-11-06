State police: 7-year-old girl injured when driver disregards school bus signal, hits her

MEADVILLE — A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was struck by a vehicle while heading to her school bus in Vernon Township on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville reported the accident over the weekend. It happened on Wednesday at about 6:45 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue, troopers reported.

According to state police, the girl was running from the west side of Pennsylvania Avenue when a Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling north on Pennsylvania Avenue failed to stop at an operating traffic control device on the school bus and struck the girl.

The girl suffered severe facial injuries and minor leg injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Meadville Medical Center, state police reported. Updated information on the girl's condition was not available Monday.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 54-year-old Cochranton man, was not injured in the accident. Troopers said he faces a traffic violation in the accident.

