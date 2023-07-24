State police: 9-year-old boy drowns in the Poconos

Pennsylvania State Police reported a drowning of a child this weekend in Polk Township.

The police are working with the Monroe County Assistant District Attorney's Office and the Monroe County Detective's Office in investigating the drowning of a 9-year-old male from Kunkletown that occurred in Polk Township.

Police, West End EMS and the Polk Township Fire Department responded to the incident on Saturday around 4:19 p.m. in the area of Lakeside Drive and Oak Drive.

PSP said the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Authorities investigating drowning of 9-year-old in the Poconos