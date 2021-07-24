State Police: ABQ man hit, killed near Madrid early Friday

Jul. 24—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man was struck and killed on N.M. 14 south of Madrid early Friday, according to New Mexico State Police.

Robert Maestas, 29, was lying on the roadway around 12:30 a.m. when he was hit by a car. Police do not know why Maestas was on the road.

Maestas died at the scene from his injuries, police said. The driver and passenger of the car weren't hurt.

No charges will be filed against the driver, State Police said in the news release.