State police accuse Youngwood man of shooting neighbor through floor

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
Aug. 3—State police accused a Youngwood man of firing a gunshot through the floor of his apartment, striking his downstairs neighbor in the hand.

State police charged Shawn M. Moran, 46, on Monday with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

State police said an officer responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the South 3rd Street building around 10:30 p.m. July 23.

Police said the 69-year-old victim told them he had been shot in the hand from his upstairs neighbor through his ceiling. Police said the man had a gunshot wound on his right hand with an exit wound.

Moran did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Moran was arraigned Monday and released on an unsecured $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 before District Judge James N. Falcon.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

