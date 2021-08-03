State police accuse Youngwood man of shooting neighbor through floor

Aug. 3—State police accused a Youngwood man of firing a gunshot through the floor of his apartment, striking his downstairs neighbor in the hand.

State police charged Shawn M. Moran, 46, on Monday with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

State police said an officer responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the South 3rd Street building around 10:30 p.m. July 23.

Police said the 69-year-old victim told them he had been shot in the hand from his upstairs neighbor through his ceiling. Police said the man had a gunshot wound on his right hand with an exit wound.

Moran did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Moran was arraigned Monday and released on an unsecured $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17 before District Judge James N. Falcon.

