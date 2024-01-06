State police advise drivers of road conditions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have advised that all individuals in the affected areas only travel if necessary because road conditions are supposed to worsen progressively as the night progresses.

Officials ask that you do not contact 911, your state, or local Police requesting information about the weather or roadway conditions as it will not be provided. The following numbers may be contacted for people requesting that information:

Penn DOT Public Information: 800-932-4600

Interstate Conditions: 888-783-6783

Turnpike Conditions (including Blue Route): 800-331-3414

For up-to-date roadway conditions, head to 511PA. This website can be used for observing traffic conditions due to construction, and viewing traffic cameras along the interstates in the region..

Information that is related to downed trees and/or powerlines may be directed to 911. State police ask you to to specify whether the tree is on the wires, and if they are blocking the roadway. If trees are downed along the roadway, or not impacting traffic, they can be referred to your local township or municipality’s Department of Public Works during regular hours of operation.

All power outages should be directed to the appropriate utility company. Those numbers are as followed:

PPL- 800-342-5575, then follow the prompts

UGI Electric- 800-276-2722

Claverack: 570-265-2167

Met-Ed: 1-888-544-4877

