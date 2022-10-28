'Today is the day': Update to Delphi murders of Libby and Abby announced by ISP

Indiana State Police plan a Monday morning news conference to update the investigation of the Delphi murders and who might have killed Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017.

A news release published about 12:35 p.m. Friday did not indicate what the update might be. The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Delphi United Methodist Church. The Journal & Courier will cover the news conference and publish the information shortly after the meeting at jconline.com.

Fox 59 in Indianapolis is reporting that a man named Richard Allen, 50, was arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on suspicion of murder in connection to the girls' killings. Fox 59 reported that the man was moved to a state facility for his safety.

The Indianapolis news outlet attributed the information to "sources."

The Journal & Courier called the Carroll County Jail. No one answered.

The Journal & Courier called Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby several times and left voicemails. He did not respond.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said he cannot confirm if an arrest was made in the case.

Indiana laws require police to release the identity of anyone arrested, as well as anyone incarcerated at a jail or prison within 24 hours of the arrest. The name, age, and address of the person arrested, as well as the crimes he is suspected of committing, is required by law to be released.

Piers still refused to release information, saying that any update will be released Monday.

The Journal & Courier filed a request Friday afternoon to inspect public information with Indiana State Police and Leazenby. They are required to respond within 24 hours of the request.

Kelsi German, Libby's older sister, tweeted Friday morning, "Just know how grateful I am for all of you. No comments for now, any questions please refer to the Carroll county prosecutor's office. There is tentatively a press conference Monday at 10 am. We will say more then.

"Today is the day," she wrote.

The news conference comes almost six years after the killings.

There was no school on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, which was an unusually warm day with spring-like temperatures. Abby spent Sunday night at Libby's house. On Monday afternoon, the two went hiking on the trails east of Delphi around the Monon High Bridge, which spans Deer Creek.

Libby's family became concerned when the girls did not show up at the rendezvous site for their ride home. Family members started a search that night, which was joined by many in the Delphi community.

The next morning, the search resumed with search parties fanning out along the trails and the creek.

A search party found Libby and Abby's bodies along the Deer Creek, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge. The land where the girls were killed was owned by Ron Logan.

Police suspected Logan for a while because his alibi of his location on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, was a lie, according to search warrant probable causes confirmed in May to be authentic.

Logan was later arrested for violating his probation and sent to prison to serve a suspended sentence. He has since died.

Police also interviewed Kegan Kline, a man awaiting trial in Miami County for child exploitation and child pornography charges. A transcript of detectives' interview with Kline indicated that Libby had contact with Kline's catfish social media account titled anthony_shots.

Kline indicated in an interview with Headline News that police said the person on anthony_shots account was the last person to communicate with Libby.

A check of online court records indicates that Kline has not been charged with anything connected to the girls' killings.

However, police can ethically make false statements to manipulate a suspect to reveal information useful to an investigation, and police have not confirmed that the person on Kline's account actually communicated with Libby via the catfish account, which Kline admitted to owning.

On the account, Kline used a male model's photo and he pretended to be that person.

Days after the killings, police released photos of a sketch of a possible suspect, but two years later, police released a second sketch of a possible suspect. The two sketches were strikingly different.

Police explained that the second sketch was based on additional information and more refined than the initial sketch.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation, so Monday's news conference can be considered unusual.

