State police announce gun buyback events in January

Dec. 28—New Mexico State Police announced a second round of gun buyback events to be held across the state in January.

The events are scheduled to take place concurrently in Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces and Española from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 6, the agency announced in a news release.

Anyone can turn in functional or nonfunctional firearms at the events in exchange for Visa gift cards, with "no questions asked" about the guns, the news release says.

The agency has reduced its gift card offerings for firearms by $100 for its second round of buybacks, with each handgun fetching a $100 Visa gift card and each rifle or shotgun going for a $200 Visa gift card, according to the news release.

State police held an initial round of events in November in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Española. The program aims to prevent unwanted or unneeded guns from causing harm or being used to commit violence.

"This is a proactive measure to prevent tragedies involving guns," state police Chief Troy Weisler said in a statement. "We want to help remove unwanted guns from our communities and reduce the risk of deadly accidents, homicides and suicides."

A similar event planned recently in Farmington by the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence was canceled by the city due to what officials said was a lack of education about the buyback in the community.

The nonprofit moved forward with destroying nine weapons at the homes of Farmington residents who wanted their guns removed. That prompted a storm of criticism on social media and an investigation by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office into whether the group had violated a state law requiring background checks for most private gun transactions.

The buybacks are planned at the following locations:

* Albuquerque: Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive, Gate 8 off Louisiana Boulevard.

* Farmington: Harriet B. Simmons Office, 101 W. Animas.

* Las Cruces: First Baptist Church, 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

* Española: Española Annex Building, 1101 Industrial Park Road.