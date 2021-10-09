State police announce special traffic enforcement for Columbus Day Weekend

Oct. 9—State police announced on Friday that they will be conducting special traffic enforcement efforts for Columbus Day Weekend.

They hope this will crack down on speeding and impaired motorists.

"During this campaign, State Troopers and our law enforcement partners will be highly visible and looking for motorists driving in an unsafe manner," Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "As always, we will have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly."

Motorists should be expecting to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Troopers will also be on the lookout for drivers who are using phones and other electronic devices while driving.

As a part of the effort, troopers will use marked state police vehicles along with Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles. CITE vehicles blend in with regular traffic, but they are equipped with emergency lighting.

The enforcement period began on Thursday and continues until Tuesday.