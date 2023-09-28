State police arrest alleged absconder in Española

Sep. 27—Police earlier this week arrested a man in Española who has a flurry of active charges and a warrant for a probation violation stemming from an attempt to evade police in 2019.

State police Monday found Robert Angel Martinez, 34, walking near Cook's Trailer Park on Riverside Drive and arrested him after a tactical team was called in to search a pond located at the mobile home community, according to a news release from the agency.

Martinez was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Monday evening on the existing warrant and faces a new charge of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, the release states.

In October 2019, a Santa Fe County deputy chased Martinez, who is from Española, in a car pursuit at speeds of more than 100 mph U.S. 84/285, according to court records. Martinez had sped off from a traffic stop for his improper registration and for driving with a revoked license, which stemmed from a drunken driving charge.

A grand jury indicted Martinez that year with charges of aggravated fleeing of police, possession of drugs and false imprisonment, among other charges, since he had a passenger in the car who said she had feared for her life, according to charging documents.

Since 2019, Martinez failed to appear in court for hearings related to those charges at least four times, with bench warrants issued each time. Earlier this year, all of the charges but aggravated fleeing of police were dismissed, and he was sentenced to 18 months of probation.