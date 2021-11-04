State police arrest bank robbery suspect from Seabrook

Nov. 3—NEWBURYPORT — Hours after his dramatic arrest in a Peabody hotel lobby Wednesday morning, a Seabrook man was arraigned after allegedly leading Salisbury police on a high-speed chase Monday. He is also a suspect in two recent robberies.

Brandon Simmons, 34, of Causeway Street was ordered held without bail until a detention hearing Nov. 10 in Newburyport District Court.

He faces more than a dozen charges related to the Salisbury chase, which police say involved a lengthy manhunt after he crashed a stolen van and fled on foot following a pursuit by police in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

He will likely face additional charges related to his arrest Wednesday, a robbery Saturday at a Newburyport CVS Pharmacy and a bank robbery in York, Maine. The bank robbery is being investigated by the FBI. In both robberies, police say a man handed an employee a note claiming he had a bomb.

At the time of his arrest, Simmons was facing arrest warrants for forgery, drug possession, assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle out of Lawrence and Lowell district courts.

Among the most serious charges filed by Salisbury police are assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, threatening to commit a crime, leaving the scene of property damage and leaving the scene after personal injury.

His arrest Wednesday morning came a short time after Danvers police tried to pull him over on Route 1. Although Simmons evaded Danvers police, officers from numerous departments flooded the area to look for him.

At that point, a state trooper saw what was reported to be a stolen vehicle parked at Homewood Suites hotel on Route 1 in Peabody.

When troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section entered the lobby and saw Simmons, he "violently struggled" with them before they subdued and arrested him, according to a state police release.

In Newburyport District Court, a dazed Simmons — seated in a wheelchair — was guided into the courtroom by a court officer. As Essex County prosecutor April Pagliarulo read a Salisbury police report during her argument for detention, Simmons nodded his head several times.

The lengthy police report described how Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis saw a white utility van about 5 p.m. Monday driving behind him on Beach Road. The vehicle matched the description of a van used in the Maine bank and Newburyport CVS robberies.

Davis allowed the van to pass him and followed it onto Cable Avenue and then Broadway. The van parked in a Railroad Avenue lot and moments later, Davis saw two men standing outside the vehicle. After checking the license plate, Davis learned it matched the plate from the van used in the bank robbery.

"I radioed dispatch to inform them that I had located the vehicle involved in the Maine robbery," Davis wrote in his report.

When Simmons saw Davis approach, he ran back toward the van. Davis used a Taser on him with no effect. Simmons got behind the wheel and started the van.

Davis reached through the open door and grabbed the stick shift to prevent Simmons from shifting into reverse.

"As Simmons continued to try and shift the vehicle he began yelling 'I will (expletive) kill you,'" Davis wrote in his report.

Davis reached for his handgun but was stopped when Simmons punched him in the face. The officer then took his hand off the stick shift, which allowed Simmons to put the car into reverse, dragging Davis about 5 feet before he could get his arm out of the van.

Simmons then drove out of the lot and onto Railroad Avenue, according to the report.

For the next 22 minutes and roughly 20 miles, local police chased Simmons' van, hitting speeds of up to 80 mph before the pursuit was canceled, according to Pagliarulo.

After heading north on North End Boulevard, Simmons drove on Route 286 in Seabrook and then back into Salisbury. The chase continued down Route 1 when officers canceled their pursuit to prevent injuring any members of the public.

State troopers continued the pursuit through Salisbury until Simmons crashed the van into a Ford truck, driven by a Lawrence man, at the corner of Elm and Garnder streets. He then ran away, leading to a lengthy manhunt by police.

The driver of the truck was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, Salisbury police said.

The search was called off about 9 p.m. Monday. A state police bomb squad searched the van and found no traces of a bomb. About the same time, Simmons' brother told police the van belonged to him and that Brandon did not have permission to use it, according to Davis' report.

State and Salisbury police said Simmons is also a suspect in a robbery Saturday in Newburyport.

About 2 p.m. that day, a man claiming to have a bomb walked into CVS at 13 1/2 Pond St. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted prescription drugs, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray.

The robber then fled with an undetermined quantity of prescription drugs.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

