State police arrest bank robbery suspect from Seabrook

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·5 min read

Nov. 3—NEWBURYPORT — Hours after his dramatic arrest in a Peabody hotel lobby Wednesday morning, a Seabrook man was arraigned after allegedly leading Salisbury police on a high-speed chase Monday. He is also a suspect in two recent robberies.

Brandon Simmons, 34, of Causeway Street was ordered held without bail until a detention hearing Nov. 10 in Newburyport District Court.

He faces more than a dozen charges related to the Salisbury chase, which police say involved a lengthy manhunt after he crashed a stolen van and fled on foot following a pursuit by police in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

He will likely face additional charges related to his arrest Wednesday, a robbery Saturday at a Newburyport CVS Pharmacy and a bank robbery in York, Maine. The bank robbery is being investigated by the FBI. In both robberies, police say a man handed an employee a note claiming he had a bomb.

At the time of his arrest, Simmons was facing arrest warrants for forgery, drug possession, assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle out of Lawrence and Lowell district courts.

Among the most serious charges filed by Salisbury police are assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, threatening to commit a crime, leaving the scene of property damage and leaving the scene after personal injury.

His arrest Wednesday morning came a short time after Danvers police tried to pull him over on Route 1. Although Simmons evaded Danvers police, officers from numerous departments flooded the area to look for him.

At that point, a state trooper saw what was reported to be a stolen vehicle parked at Homewood Suites hotel on Route 1 in Peabody.

When troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section entered the lobby and saw Simmons, he "violently struggled" with them before they subdued and arrested him, according to a state police release.

In Newburyport District Court, a dazed Simmons — seated in a wheelchair — was guided into the courtroom by a court officer. As Essex County prosecutor April Pagliarulo read a Salisbury police report during her argument for detention, Simmons nodded his head several times.

The lengthy police report described how Salisbury police Officer Jayson Davis saw a white utility van about 5 p.m. Monday driving behind him on Beach Road. The vehicle matched the description of a van used in the Maine bank and Newburyport CVS robberies.

Davis allowed the van to pass him and followed it onto Cable Avenue and then Broadway. The van parked in a Railroad Avenue lot and moments later, Davis saw two men standing outside the vehicle. After checking the license plate, Davis learned it matched the plate from the van used in the bank robbery.

"I radioed dispatch to inform them that I had located the vehicle involved in the Maine robbery," Davis wrote in his report.

When Simmons saw Davis approach, he ran back toward the van. Davis used a Taser on him with no effect. Simmons got behind the wheel and started the van.

Davis reached through the open door and grabbed the stick shift to prevent Simmons from shifting into reverse.

"As Simmons continued to try and shift the vehicle he began yelling 'I will (expletive) kill you,'" Davis wrote in his report.

Davis reached for his handgun but was stopped when Simmons punched him in the face. The officer then took his hand off the stick shift, which allowed Simmons to put the car into reverse, dragging Davis about 5 feet before he could get his arm out of the van.

Simmons then drove out of the lot and onto Railroad Avenue, according to the report.

For the next 22 minutes and roughly 20 miles, local police chased Simmons' van, hitting speeds of up to 80 mph before the pursuit was canceled, according to Pagliarulo.

After heading north on North End Boulevard, Simmons drove on Route 286 in Seabrook and then back into Salisbury. The chase continued down Route 1 when officers canceled their pursuit to prevent injuring any members of the public.

State troopers continued the pursuit through Salisbury until Simmons crashed the van into a Ford truck, driven by a Lawrence man, at the corner of Elm and Garnder streets. He then ran away, leading to a lengthy manhunt by police.

The driver of the truck was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, Salisbury police said.

The search was called off about 9 p.m. Monday. A state police bomb squad searched the van and found no traces of a bomb. About the same time, Simmons' brother told police the van belonged to him and that Brandon did not have permission to use it, according to Davis' report.

State and Salisbury police said Simmons is also a suspect in a robbery Saturday in Newburyport.

About 2 p.m. that day, a man claiming to have a bomb walked into CVS at 13 1/2 Pond St. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted prescription drugs, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray.

The robber then fled with an undetermined quantity of prescription drugs.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Rittenhouse judge stops proceedings, fumes about media criticism

    KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's trial opens with his lawyer saying the N-word twice in court

    A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • Daughter Who Stuffed Mom in a Suitcase on Ritzy Bali Vacay Is Arrested Again

    Agung Parameswara/GettyHeather Mack, who was convicted of stuffing her mom’s beaten body in a suitcase in Bali when she was a teen, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday just moments after landing in Chicago O’Hare Airport.She was charged in a 2017 indictment with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and obstruction of justice, in connection with the 2014 murder of her mom, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, according to the Chicago Tribune.The indictment, unsealed Wednesday

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas

    Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday. The Raiders released Ruggs late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail. The 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck and jail guards at his elbows during his initial court appearance Wednesday on pending felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • CVS director of organized retail crime explains how professional thieves are stealing $2,000 from stores in just 2 minutes

    Retailers testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday, shedding new light on recent surges in organized retail crime, when stolen goods are sold online.

  • Grand jury called by Kansas woman returns no rape charges

    A Kansas woman who used a 134-year-old state law to convene a citizen grand jury after a prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man she accused of attacking her said Wednesday she was angry but not surprised that jurors didn't bring charges in the case. Madison Smith, 23, of McPherson, gathered hundreds of signatures to empanel the grand jury after she said a fellow student at Bethany College slapped and strangled her during a sexual encounter in his dorm room in February 2018. The student, Jared Stolzenburg, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to aggravated battery.

  • China tennis star Peng says ex-vice premier forced her into sex

    Former world No.1 tennis doubles player Peng Shuai, one of China's biggest sporting stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese vice premier of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted. According to a screenshot of her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee - China's top decision-making body - coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship. The post was deleted around half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng's name on China's tightly controlled internet surged after the posting, and screenshots were shared among private WeChat groups and over iMessage.

  • Scottsdale fugitive Robert Fisher removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

    Robert Fisher was removed and replaced from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List this month even though he has not been found.

  • 'Welcome home Cleo': 4-year-old girl rescued after abduction from Australian campsite last month

    Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and well after being abducted from an Australian campsite more than two weeks ago.

  • Cleo Smith: How Australian police found the missing four-year-old

    The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.

  • The Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Is Already Getting Ugly

    OCTAVIO JONES/GettyFor almost three weeks, scores of Glynn County, Georgia, residents have been questioned during jury selection in the trial for the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery last year.Throughout the messy process, potential jurors have told Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley they already had strong opinions about a case that captured nationwide attention—or else were terrified about rendering a verdict that might have social and legal consequences on the

  • Man brutally beaten by neighbor says attack was fueled by racism

    "He was just looking at me at the stop sign," Elliot Reed said. "He said, 'You need to get out of this neighborhood because you're making a lot of people nervous."

  • Man accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend who he claimed sold her to a sex-trafficking ring, police say

    Police say John Eisenman killed his daughter's boyfriend last year after he learned that he "may have been the one responsible for her sale."

  • Police say Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph. This wasn’t an accident. It was an inevitability.

    In a preliminary court hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman painted a picture of a reckless 22-year-old, drunk amid a series of terrible decisions.