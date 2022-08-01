State Police arrest Cobleskill woman for custodial interference

Aug. 1—State Police announced a Cobleskill woman was arrested Thursday and charged with custodial interference.

According to a media release, State Police assisted Schoharie County Child Protective Services on July 28 with attempting to locate two children younger than 16 years old who were being held by a relative for a protracted period and in violation of a Schoharie County Family Court order.

Troopers assisted CPS agents who developed information that Amber Bink, 29, was at a residence in Cobleskill where she was preventing the lawful custodian of the children from taking custody, the release said.

Bink was located with the children and taken onto custody. Schoharie County CPS agents took custody of the children at the scene while Bink was arrested for second-degree custodial interference, a class A misdemeanor, the release said. Bink was arraigned on the charge in Cobleskill Town Court where an order of protection was issued and she was released to return on Aug. 30.