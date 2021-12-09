State police make arrest in deadly Glastonbury crash

State police have made an arrest in a deadly crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury earlier this year.

A 63-year-old Hartford man turned himself in Wednesday on a warrant charging him with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to drive in the proper lane and failure to wear a seat belt, state police said. The Courant is not releasing the man’s name in keeping with new guidelines to generally only identify those accused of the most serious crimes; negligent homicide with a motor vehicle is a misdemeanor.

Police said the man drove into a car that was stopped at the side of the highway’s west lanes, in the area of Exit 9, about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4. The car was in the “gore,” the area between the on-ramp and the right lane.

The man told troopers that the car had moved to the left, directly in front of the car he was driving, and that its taillights were not on, according to the warrant for his arrest. But a witness told police the car was stopped in the gore with both its headlights and taillights on.

He did not appear to be impaired, the warrant said. He had minor injuries to his hand.

Marie Mathieu, 58, of Colchester died after the crash, state police said.

