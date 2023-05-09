State police make arrest in death of pregnant woman found under ice at a Coventry pond in 2022

COVENTRY — Two Rhode Island men were charged Thursday in the 2022 death of a pregnant Massachusetts woman whose body was found under ice at Carbuncle Pond last year.

Both the 35-year-old father of the Brockton woman's unborn baby, Gary R. Gromkiewicz, of Lincoln, and one of his associates, 46-year-old Michael P. Lambert, were arrested on Tuesday, according to Rhode Island State Police Detective Maj. Kenneth M. Moriarty.

Both men are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 34-year-year Leila Patricia Duarte Da Luz, Moriarty said.

An area of Carbuncle Pond became a crime scene in December when a woman's body was found beneath ice.

Gromkiewicz was held Tuesday following his arrest and his appearance is expected Wednesday in District Court, Warwick.

At the time of Da Luz's death, Lambert, whose last known address was a home in Pawtucket, was serving parole for a 1990's murder conviction, Moriarty said.

Lambert has been held on a parole violation at the Adult Correctional Institutions on Tuesday, Moriarty said.

A fisherman discovered the Da Luz's body underneath ice and near a fishing dock on the morning of Dec. 21.

Carbuncle Pond is in the Nicholas Farm Management Area administered by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

State police at the time classified the death as suspicious.

They identified Da Luz as a victim on Dec. 27 when a missing persons report was filed with the Brockton Police Department, Moriarty said.

Detectives, he said, obtained 53 search warrants during their investigation of the woman's death.

Information from those searches, as well as from numerous witnesses, established the framework that detectives assembled prior to the arrests on Tuesday, according to Moriarty.

State police Col. Darnell S. Weaver, extended condolences to Da Luz's loved ones and commended troopers for their hard work.

