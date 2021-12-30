State police arrest Dellslow man with drugs, stolen property

Dec. 30—In a criminal complaint filed by Trooper C.E. Smith, a Dellslow man was arrested after officers responded to a possible drug overdose at a residence on Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown.

The officer said in the complaint that upon arriving on scene, they saw EMS attempting to resuscitate a man in a corner of the residence.

A second man, identified as Joshua Paul Austin, 30, of Dellslow, was also there and was attempting to conceal needles in his pocket, the complaint said.

When Smith asked Austin why he was trying to hide the needles, the complaint said he stated he "picked them up from the floor around the male being tended to by EMS."

According to the complaint, Austin was also found in possession of folded paper containing heroin, a debit card and multiple social security cards, all of which were discovered to be stolen.

Smith was able to contact the individuals named on the debit and social security cards who confirmed the items were stolen.

Austin was charged with possession of a controlled substance, fraud and receiving stolen goods. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.