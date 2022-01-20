State police arrest Illinois alderman on charges of child pornography possession

Illinois State Police officials announced the arrest of a Toulon alderman on child pornography charges on Thursday afternoon.

Jason R. Musselman, 34, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possessing child pornography, state police said in a news release.

Around 8:30 a.m. that day, a bevy of law-enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a home in Toulon after a months-long child pornography investigation, the release stated. Musselman was taken to the Stark County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Musselman is listed as an alderman for the Second Ward on the city's website and took part in multiple council meetings archived on the city's Facebook page.

Journal Star archives show he previously served as Stark County's Emergency Management Agency director before resigning in late 2015 amid a spat over the County Board chairwoman's decision to not reappoint him to the post. He also has served as publisher of the weekly Stark County News.

If Musselman is convicted of felony charges in the case, he would be ineligible under Illinois law to serve in local or state elective office.

Agencies involved in the case include the State Police Zone 4 Peoria Major Crimes unit, State Police Patrol District 8 and the Washington Police Department task force officer from Homeland Security Investigations.

In their news release, state police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (309) 693-5015. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

