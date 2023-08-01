State Police arrest intoxicated man with loaded machine gun in Spencer

Worcester man facing several charges after he was found intoxicated with an unlicensed machine gun, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In the early morning of July 24, State Trooper Bryan Hurley happened upon a disabled vehicle with damage on West Main Street in Spencer. When speaking with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Miguel Cruz-Ramos, of Worcester, Hurly suspected he was intoxicated and conducted a series of tests.

Cruz-Ramos was then placed under arrest after failing the sobriety tests, said state police.

Sergeant Charles Murphy then conducted an inventory of items found in the vehicle and located a loaded 15-round magazine. Police said that Cruz-Ramos was not licensed to carry firearms, which caused the inventory to become a vehicle search.

Troopers then located a 10 mm pistol, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, and discovered the firearm to be modified in a way that enabled it to fire fully automatic.

Cruz-Ramos posted $5,000 bail.

He was arraigned on several charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, illegal possession of a machine gun, possessing a firearm while intoxicated, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without FID card, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

