State police arrest man in act of stealing from storage unit

May 28—HAZLE TWP. — A Hazle Township man admitted to stealing items from a storage unit because he was late paying fines, according to court records.

State police at Hazleton arrested Michael J. Tracy, 35, of Hardwood Road, when troopers spotted him in the act removing items from a storage unit at Axis Self-Storage on South Church Street at about 11:56 p.m. Thursday, court records say.

Troopers were patrolling the storage unit due to recent break-ins and spotted a Chevrolet HHR parked in front of a unit and Tracy standing outside, according to court records.

Tracy told troopers he was helping a friend move items.

Troopers noticed bolt cutters, a reciprocating saw and a large saw with a metal cutting blade inside the vehicle and a locked pad lock with no key on the ground, court records say.

Tracy admitted he was behind on fines and was being paid to steal items, according to court records.

State police said the metal locking hasp was freshly cut.

Found inside the vehicle was a glass smoking pipe, military gear, 10 Flak vests and ceramic body armor plates, and items taken from the storage unit, court records say.

Tracy was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of possessing instruments of crime, and one count each of burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, unlawful body armor, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.