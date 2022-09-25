State police arrest man allegedly going 140 mph on Route 101 in Epping

Sep. 25—State police arrested a 22-year-old Candia man for allegedly driving 140 mph on Route 101 in Epping Saturday night.

Franklyn Julian was arrested and charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation, according to a news release.

While on routine patrol around 10:40 p.m., Sgt. Christopher Cummings of the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks saw a 2010 Infiniti traveling 140 mph on Route 101 west in Epping between exits 8 and 7, according to the release.

Julian was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Brentwood Circuit Court on Nov. 1.