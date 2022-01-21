State police arrest man on federal charges related to prison gang

Jan. 21—New Mexico State Police has arrested a Santa Cruz man who was wanted on federal charges.

Officials said Daniel Archuleta, 44, was arrested Sunday night in Chimayó after barricading himself inside a home, according to a state police news release.

According to the news release, officers were able to move two of the residence's occupants to safety. Crisis negotiators were called in during a five-hour standoff between Archuleta and police.

Archuleta eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the news release. He was booked into Santa Fe County jail on a federal arrest warrant.

Jim Glisson, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshal Service, said Archuleta was part of a "criminal conspiracy" involving a "prison security threat group" but clarified he was not wanted for federal homicide charges.

Court records show Archuleta was part of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico prison gang, which planned a hit on former New Mexico Corrections Secretary Gregg Marcantel in 2015.

In 2018, Archuleta pleaded guilty to racketeering for his involvement in the gang.

Archuleta was wanted for federal and state probation violations, Glisson said.