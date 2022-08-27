State Police arrest man for public indecency at East Brook Mall

Aug. 26—MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police arrested a man in Mansfield for public indecency at the East Brook Mall on Tuesday.

According to State Police, Tuesday, at approximately 7: 43 a. m., State Troopers from Troop C responded to the East Brook Mall for a report of an adult male exposing himself to customers in the parking lot.

State Police said that as troopers were en route, the complainant advised dispatchers that the suspect was exiting the mall parking lot, driving a white van, displaying a Connecticut combination registration plate.

Responding Troopers located a white van that matched the description provided on North Frontage Road and initiated a traffic stop on High Street.

The operator of the van was identified by his Connecticut driver's license as Dante Moore, a 29- year- old man from New London.

The complainant alleged that while parked in the rear parking lot of the East Brook Mall, Moore had been nude from the waist down, in the driver's seat of the van, with the driver's door wide open, exposing himself to the public.

As a result of this investigation, Moore was taken into custody without incident and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

Moore was later released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court in Vernon Rockville on September 13 at 9 a. m.

