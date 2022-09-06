State police arrest seven at DUI checkpoint Saturday

Sep. 6—WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint conducted by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on Saturday night resulted in seven arrests and 30 citations issues, according to a press release from state police. The checkpoint was also accompanied by simultaneous roving patrols.

The arrests included three for DUI — one involving alcohol and two involving drug and alcohol combinations.

Two others were arrested for possession of drugs; one person was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant; and one person for a protection from abuse violation.

There were 13 warnings also issued.

A total of 70 motorists passed through the checkpoint, according to police.