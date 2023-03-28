State police arrest suspect in Berks attempted burglary

Mar. 27—State police said they arrested a Longswamp Township man after a tipster recognized him in the images distributed by investigators of an attempted burglary of a township home.

Antonio E. Henao, 39, of the 300 block of Tower Road was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail following arraignment Sunday night before Senior District Judge Gloria W. Stitzel in Reading Central Court.

According to investigators:

About 4 p.m. on March 22, the homeowner called state police after discovering footage from her home security camera system that showed a man entering her porch in the 400 block of Home Road through the unlocked gate about 4:45 a.m. Once on the porch, the man is seen trying to open the main entrance door of the residence. Finding the door locked, he left the porch and the property.

That evening state police sent to media outlets several still images captured from the footage and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

On Saturday someone called the Reading station and spoke to Trooper Edgardo Lugo, the investigator, after seeing news articles about the crime. The tipsters recognized the person in the pictures as Henao.

Lugo obtained Henao's driver's license photo and compared it with the images of the attempted break-in. He identified the person in the photos as Henao.

Arrest details were unavailable.