State police arrest three for armed robbery

Apr. 21—MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia State Police have arrested and charged three men for robbing a man at gunpoint in his home.

Shane Thomason, 20, Jalen McKissick, 25, and Nasaiah Thomason, 19, are each charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Trooper A. L. Barnett was sent to Rolling Hills Village April 14 for the reported robbery.

The victim told Barnett when he entered his home the door opened back up as soon as he closed it, according to a criminal complaint. The victim looked at his doorway and saw three or four masked men with pistols and recognized the closest person as his nephew, Shane Thomason. The victim also recognized McKissick—his girlfriend's cousin's fianc é.

The victim said he tried to take the pistol from Shane, but McKissick raised his pistol to the victim's head, pulled the slide back and said, "don't move, " according to the complaint. While holding the victim at gunpoint, Shane took $800 cash and a debit card from the victim. The suspects then ran away.

The victim said they were wearing black hoodies, black ski masks, and the guns were described as black semi-automatic pistols.

Video from a neighbor's surveillance camera corroborated the victim's statements, Barnette wrote.

The next day, Barnette reviewed footage from two days before the robbery and saw two men, identified by the victim as McKissick and Shane, enter the victim's house and leave moments later. The complaint states the two did not have permission to enter.

Barnette also discovered April 7 that McKissick's fianc é bought two 9mm pistols.

The three men were arrested at their home Monday.

According to the complaint, McKissick said Nasaiah was the third suspect. McKissick and Nasaiah also admitted to the crimes in "specific detail that corroborated the believed information and evidence."

Shane said he was not involved, the complaint states.

All three were arraigned by Magistrate Todd Gaujot and are being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $50, 000 bond.

