State Police arrest Toulon man for child porn possession

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announce Thursday afternoon the arrest of Jason R. Musselman, 34, of Toulon, for possession of child pornography.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, ISP DCI Zone 4 Peoria Major Crimes, ISP Patrol District 08, and a Washington Police Department Task Force Officer from Homeland Security Investigations executed an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) search warrant at a residence in Toulon.

The warrant came after a months-long investigation regarding the possession of child pornography. Musselman was arrested by Zone 4 Agents for the Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and taken to the Stark County Jail. Musselman’s initial court appearance is set for Friday, Jan. 21, at the Stark County Courthouse.

This investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (309) 693-5015. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

