State police arrest Union County man accused of rape

Aug. 11—State troopers arrested a Union County man accused of raping a woman who had fallen asleep as she was being massaged.

Ky (Kyler) A. Getz, 25, of Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, faces prosecution on counts of rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.

He was arraigned overnight Monday by on-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe and is held on $50,000 cash bail at Union County Prison, Lewisburg.

Trooper Troy Croak, the arresting officer, learned of the alleged rape after being contacted at 4:40 p.m. Sunday by a sexual assault nurse examiner at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

According to arrest papers filed by Croak, the 20-year-old woman underwent a full exam at the hospital and later told police she fell asleep after Getz began a massage and awoke to find he had begun sexual intercourse.

Arrest papers state that Getz waived his Miranda Rights and consented to an interview with police. According to arrest papers, Getz said the woman was lying face down and didn't respond to his verbal cues or physical actions before beginning intercourse.

Arrest papers are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 24.