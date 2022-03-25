State police make arrests in teen suicide case

Mar. 25—LISBON — State police wanted Rosemarie Maneri to be the first to know that arrests were made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old last year.

State police announced on Friday that two people have been arrested in Pakistan after the death of Shylynn M. Dixon, who died by suicide in March 2021 after being extorted online. Ms. Dixon had developed a relationship with someone online posing as someone they weren't. She then shared nude photographs with the user, who in turn attempted to blackmail her by threatening to post the photos on social media sites and share them with her friends. She died on March 3 in her home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ms. Maneri, who wasn't her biological mother but played a motherly role in Ms. Dixon's life, spoke publicly about the teen's death after the family of Riley Basford came forward. Riley, who was a 15-year-old Potsdam student, died by suicide under almost identical online extortion just a few weeks after Ms. Dixon in 2021.

Now, just over a year later, Ms. Maneri was called by state police, who she said told her they wanted her to be the first to hear the news of the arrests. She is affirmed that the fight that she and the Basfords undertook after their childrens' death was not for nothing.

"I told you all I would not stop," Ms. Maneri said on Friday. "This is of course bittersweet, but I'm happy to see there's going to be justice."

State police say the Federal Investigative Agency of Pakistan arrested two individuals. One was identified as Sohail Khan of Rawalpindi. The identity of the second subject is not known, according to state police.

Investigative work by state police Troop B, in conjunction with the FBI, determined that the Facebook account used to blackmail Ms. Dixon originated from Pakistan. The FBI shared the case information with its legal attache in Pakistan, and it was then shared with law enforcement, leading to the arrests.

Ms. Maneri said on Friday that Riley Basford's parents, Mary C. Rodee and Darren Basford, deserve immense credit.

"If it wasn't for Riley's parents going public with it," she said, "it wouldn't have put me on this road, and we're still fighting."

She said she's still going to be working with youth groups and several organizations to continue to spread awareness.

"There are a lot of emotions going through right now," she said. "But we are so happy to know people are going to be safer because of this."