State police ask for help in search for Philipsburg man. Here’s what to know

State police at Rockview are requesting help in their search for a missing Philipsburg man.

Alan Keith Reed, 71, left his residence on foot in an unknown direction of travel at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police wrote in a public information report. He was last seen on the 700 block of North Front Street wearing a blue/purple shirt, dark blue jeans and black/red shoes.

Alan Keith Reed, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. State police released a photo of him as their search continues.

According to police, Reed is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Philipsburg’s Hope Fire Company has also dispatched units to assist police in searching for Reed.

Those with information should contact police at 814-355-7545.