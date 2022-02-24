State police ask for public’s help in locating man accused of killing Jordan Morgan

Kentucky State Police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of Jordan Morgan, daughter of former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Shannon Gilday, 23, has an active arrest warrant for murder among other charges related to the crime. Gilday is approximately 6 feet tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s a Taylor Mill resident, state police said.

State police said they received an “incredible tip” Tuesday evening that helped identify Gilday as the suspect. They said the tip came from someone outside of Madison County.

“Without everyone’s participation and without credible tips called into our office, we’d be unable to be standing here today with this information,” Sgt. Robert Purdy said.

Gilday was armed with a rifle and forced his way into the home at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police. When inside, he allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan while she was in bed.

State police believe there is no connection to Gilday and Jordan Morgan, despite Morgan’s professional background as a lawyer in northern Kentucky. State police said they had ideas on what the motive behind the shooting might have been, but they won’t know for sure until they capture the suspect.

Gilday confronted the homeowner after shooting Jordan Morgan and exchanged gunshots, state police said. There’s a possibility Gilday was injured in the shooting, according to state police.

Gilday was spotted on surveillance footage wearing a camouflage or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a light-colored facemask, state police said. He is considered armed and dangerous, state police said.

Gilday was believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ, state police said.

Anyone with information about Gilday’s whereabouts is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from a hospital later that day.

State police said Gilday fled the scene in a white passenger car after the shootout with the homeowner.

“We’re saddened for the loss of life, which occurred in a senseless event, and we’ll continue to tirelessly search until the person responsible for killing Ms. Morgan is found,” Purdy said.

