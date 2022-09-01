State police asking for help finding missing, endangered man

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance finding a missing 37-year-old man.

Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23, and was last spotted at the BP gas station on Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Aug. 27, according to police.

Police said Hiatt has multiple mental health issues and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Missing Person Lyle David HIATT, W/N-M-37 YOA, 5'10", approximately 350lbs, short straight brown hair, last seen wearing black glasses, a dark grey muscle shirt, dark grey shorts with a pinstripe, and brown work boots. He left his residence on foot on 08/23/2022. pic.twitter.com/AAPs75PAmA — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) September 1, 2022

Hiatt is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 350 pounds, and has short straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray muscle shirt, dark gray shorts with a pinstripe, and brown work boots.

Police said Hiatt may be in the area of Greensburg or South Greensburg and is known to frequent Harmony.

