State police asking for help in locating suspect who used counterfeit bills

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to find a suspect who was passing along counterfeit bills in Indiana County.

Troopers said the suspect is an unknown female who passed along $300 in counterfeit money at a Dollar General in White Township. The Dollar General is on 2440 Philadelphia Street.

Officers said the suspect is in her mid-20s and was wearing black shoes, black sweatpants and a black hoodie. The hoodie had a large “B” and “W” printed across the chest.

Police said that the money was passed along during two different transactions. The first interaction happened on April 20 at around 7:23 p.m. The suspect is believed to have obtained a $25 Starbucks gift card and $75 in change. During the second transaction, police said the suspect requested a prepaid gift card to be loaded with $200.

These transactions were paid for with three different $100 bills. The bills were found to be counterfeit after they were deposited at the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

