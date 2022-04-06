State police asking for any video of possible car burglary suspects in Greensburg
State police are asking for help in locating any possible footage of car burglary suspects.
Pennsylvania State Police said several vehicles in the Glenn-Aire, Charter Oak, and surrounding areas were broken into or suffered attempted break-ins.
Authorities did not disclose a timeframe for the alleged crimes in their tweet.
Anyone living in the area is asked to check security cameras for suspicious activity and report it to PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
Theft From Motor Vehicles
Several vehicles in Glenn-Aire, Charter Oak, and surrounding areas were broken in or attempted to be broken into. Below is one video of a suspect. If you live in that area please check your cameras and contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/JjMopKUxiP
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 6, 2022
TRENDING NOW:
Toddler shoots, kills 4 year-old sister as they sit in car at gas station Police: Distinct clothing, suspicious answer gave away alleged serial burglar Texas man accused of driving 157 mph in crash that killed teen VIDEO: Penn Hills car dealership banned from selling cars in Pennsylvania after selling unsafe vehicles DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts