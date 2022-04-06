State police asking for any video of possible car burglary suspects in Greensburg

State police are asking for help in locating any possible footage of car burglary suspects.

Pennsylvania State Police said several vehicles in the Glenn-Aire, Charter Oak, and surrounding areas were broken into or suffered attempted break-ins.

Authorities did not disclose a timeframe for the alleged crimes in their tweet.

Anyone living in the area is asked to check security cameras for suspicious activity and report it to PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Theft From Motor Vehicles



Several vehicles in Glenn-Aire, Charter Oak, and surrounding areas were broken in or attempted to be broken into. Below is one video of a suspect. If you live in that area please check your cameras and contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/JjMopKUxiP — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 6, 2022

