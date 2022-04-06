State police asking for any video of possible car burglary suspects in Greensburg

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

State police are asking for help in locating any possible footage of car burglary suspects.

Pennsylvania State Police said several vehicles in the Glenn-Aire, Charter Oak, and surrounding areas were broken into or suffered attempted break-ins.

Authorities did not disclose a timeframe for the alleged crimes in their tweet.

Anyone living in the area is asked to check security cameras for suspicious activity and report it to PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

TRENDING NOW:

Toddler shoots, kills 4 year-old sister as they sit in car at gas station Police: Distinct clothing, suspicious answer gave away alleged serial burglar Texas man accused of driving 157 mph in crash that killed teen VIDEO: Penn Hills car dealership banned from selling cars in Pennsylvania after selling unsafe vehicles DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories