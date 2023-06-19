State police: Assault suspect spits at troopers, hurts head in back of cruiser

Jun. 19—A Milton teen faces multiple charges after state police say he became violent and spit at troopers after being stopped for allegedly driving 104 mph on the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester early Saturday, officials said.

State police said that around 5:12 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper William Bohnenberger was on patrol on Route 16 North in Rochester when he reported seeing a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling on Route 16 South at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Bohnenberger reported the Ford was using the emergency breakdown lane to pass other motorists on the right. Bohnenberger allegedly clocked the Ford traveling 104 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Bohnenberger reversed direction and stopped the Ford and attempted to speak with the driver — identified as Nicholas Nesbitt, 18 of Milton — at which time he allegedly informed the trooper "he did not wish to cooperate with any investigation," state police said in a release.

According to state police, after Nesbitt was arrested and secured in Bohnenberger's cruiser without incident, the Milford teen became "combative and began striking his head upon the metal partition of the prisoner transport compartment within the rear of the cruiser," state police said in a release.

Nesbitt suffered lacerations to his head, then began "spitting blood throughout the interior of the cruiser while making threatening statements toward Trooper Bohnenberger," state police said.

Rochester police were dispatched to assist with the situation, and Nesbitt was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

While at the hospital, Bohnenberger learned Nesbitt was being sought by the sheriff's office in York County, Maine, for an assault in the town of Lebanon, Maine, minutes prior to Bohnenberger spotting the vehicle.

State police were able to retain Nesbitt in custody on charges of being a fugitive from justice, officials said.

After he was medically cleared at the hospital, Nesbitt was escorted by troopers to a cruiser for transport when he allegedly became uncooperative again and repeatedly attempted to kick out the rear windows of the vehicle.

While attempting to further restrain Nesbitt, the teen "physically resisted troopers, kicked toward troopers, and spit in the direction of troopers," state police said.

State troopers and Rochester police were able to secure Nesbitt in a cruiser, and he was transported to the Strafford County House of Corrections.

Nesbitt was charged with being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, assault by prisoner, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, reckless operation, and unregistered vehicle. He faces additional charges from the York County Sheriff's Office.

Based upon the circumstances, a bail commissioner ordered that Nesbitt be held in in preventative detention at the Strafford County House of Corrections pending an appearance in the 7th Circuit Court — District Division — Rochester on June 20 to answer to the pending charges in New Hampshire and address his potential extradition to Maine to answer to charges in that jurisdiction.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper William Bohnenberger via email at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov or by contacting the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit at 603-223-4381.