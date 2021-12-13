State police await autopsy as probe continues into fatal shooting at Venango County gathering

FRANKLIN — Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy on an Allegheny County man who was fatally shot during a gathering at a Venango County residence over the weekend as the Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the incident.

The victim, identified by state police in Franklin as 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer, was found dead in the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of Carls Road in Rockland Township after troopers were called there to investigate a report of a shooting early Sunday morning.

Spencer had apparent gunshot wounds to his body, investigators stated in a news release. The shooting is believed to have happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:26 a.m. Sunday, according to state police.

There was a gathering at the Carls Road residence that involved alcohol and "gunplay," Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Monday. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the fatal shooting and how it occurred, he said.

One person, a 25-year-old male, was detained and was in custody Sunday, according to state police. No charges had been filed against anyone as of Monday.

Weindorf said investigators are awaiting the completion of an autopsy on Spencer, which is scheduled for Tuesday, and the results of toxicology testing in the ongoing investigation.

