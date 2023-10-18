State Police, BCSO arrest men wanted in shooting, probation violation

Oct. 17—Authorities in Albuquerque arrested two men last week on very different violations: one allegedly shot at his girlfriend, and the other was kicked out of a treatment program while on federal probation.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver said Edilberto Camacho and Keon Harris, both 30, were arrested Oct. 12 in a joint operation with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and the state Corrections Department.

Silver said Camacho was found hiding in a storage facility off West Central, and Harris was arrested after a standoff at his apartment in the foothills.

Camacho is charged with kidnapping, shooting at a motor vehicle, negligent use of a deadly weapon and other charges. Harris is charged with violating probation.

"When agencies work together, wanted criminals are finding out they can run but they can't hide. Well-executed plans will continue to lead to more arrests, which will lead to safer communities." State Police Chief Troy Weisler said in a statement.

Camacho is behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear where Harris is being held. It is also unclear if either man has an attorney.

Court records show Camacho was wanted on a probation violation and had been on the run since January, when he was "released mistakenly from the Sandoval County Detention Center" after being arrested on fentanyl possession charges.

On Oct. 5, Camacho's ex-girlfriend called 911 and told deputies he had pistol-whipped her and fired a gun at her, according to court records. Sandoval County deputies found the woman beaten and bruised in a vehicle pockmarked with bullet holes.

Deputies said the woman told them she had met Camacho to "discuss a storage unit" when he pulled out a gun. She said he forced her to drive to a property in Bernalillo, where she pushed him out of the vehicle and drove away.

The ex-girlfriend told deputies that as she drove away, Camacho fired several bullets at her vehicle, according to court records.

Court records show Harris was wanted for violating his probation.

Silver said Harris, who got into a gunfight in 2020 outside an Albuquerque funeral home, had "multiple active felony warrants for his arrest."

Online court records show only one warrant for Harris' arrest, stemming from a confrontation at a drug treatment program. Harris served prison time after pleading guilty to the shooting outside the funeral home, and was released to probation in July and ordered to do drug treatment.

On Sept. 26, Harris' probation officer got a call from Counseling World in Albuquerque that he had been terminated from treatment.

It began, according to court records, when Harris made sexual comments toward a new female therapist before becoming "challenging and uncooperative," accusing the therapist of not knowing what it's like to be a convicted felon.

During the group session, Harris continued to disrupt, saying, "marijuana is a plant not a drug, so this doesn't apply to me. (Expletive) the science this (expletive) is not real, and I am entitled to my opinion."

When the therapist asked Harris to leave, according to court records, he first refused but then "reluctantly complied and left the facility."