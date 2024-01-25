State police in Berks seek identity of Jolly Rancher thief

Jan. 25—A thief took a bag of oranges and a bag of hard candy from an unlocked car in Alsace Township, state police said.

The theft occurred about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Pricetown Road, the victim told police.

The victim's home security camera showed an unidentified male entering the front passenger side and taking the oranges and Jolly Rancher candy. He was wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, khaki cargo pants, a black backpack and tan boots.

He was carrying a flashlight and may have been wearing latex gloves.

The items taken had a total estimated value of $8.

While a state police news release did not indicate if other thefts or attempted thefts occurred, it's common for thieves who rummage for valuables to pull on door handles of multiple vehicles within a residential community. Police urge owners to always lock their vehicles when unattended.

Investigators asked anyone with information to help identify the suspect to contact state police at the Reading station at 610-621-8630.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.