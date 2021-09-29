State police in Berks seeking suspect in theft of generator from porch

Sep. 29—State police at Hamburg are trying to identify a man they say stole a generator from the porch of a Greenwich Township home this week.

The crime occurred about 9:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 900 block of Krumsville Road and was recorded by a home security camera.

Based on the footage, troopers said the suspect arrived in a silver Dodge Neon sedan that did not appear to have hubcaps. He got out of the front passenger side of the car and went onto the porch, removing a Honda EU2200i generator valued at about $2,000.

He returned to the car, which left the scene.

The suspect was wearing a black Champion hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He appears to have a tattoo on his face near his left temple.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-562-6885.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913, or by text by typing the keyword "alert berks," followed by the tip, to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.