State police: Blair County man shot his brother

Jul. 26—A Blair County man is charged with criminal homicide, accused of shooting his brother on Saturday, and then dumping his body in a field, authorities said.

State police in Bedford charged Larry Michael Claar, 41, of Claysburg, with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corps.

Claar allegedly shot Michael Scott Claar, 46, also of Claysburg, in the 200 block of Picnic Road in Kimmel Township, troopers said.

Claar then drove to a nearby field, where he dumped the body and covered it with dirt, troopers said.

Claar attempted to clean the scene of the crime and the vehicle used to transport the body. He was taken into custody in Hollidaysburg. Claar is being held in the Bedford County Correctional Facility.

Assisting in the investigation are the Bedford County Coroner's Office, the district attorney and state police at Hollidaysburg and Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department.