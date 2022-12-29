State police: Boalsburg man facing charges after exceeding 100 mph, trying to elude cops

A Boalsburg teenager is facing multiple charges after being accused of exceeding speeds of 100 mph and trying to elude police before hitting another vehicle in Blair County, according to state police.

George Alonso Rusinque, 19, of Boalsburg, was arrested Wednesday night after a state trooper said he clocked the teen’s car as going 103 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 99. According to the criminal complaint, Alonso Rusinque sped up when the trooper attempted to pull his car over — taking the 17th Street exit near Altoona and running a red light before striking the rear of another vehicle. Alonso Rusinque’s vehicle continued through the intersection, police said, and did not stop until entering I-99 south, near the Frankstown Road exit.

According to police, Alonso Rusinque was traveling with another 19-year-old man and two 17-year-old girls, who were not named in the complaint.

He is currently in Blair County Prison and was unable to immediately post $35,000 bail. He faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers (third-degree felony), accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle (third-degree misdemeanor), three counts of recklessly endangering another person (second-degree misdemeanor), failure to stop at a red light (summary), exceeding the speed limit by 33 mph (summary), two counts of careless driving (summary) and two counts of reckless driving (summary).

His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 10.