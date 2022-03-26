State police: Body of Sturbridge man recovered from Quabbin Reservoir

The body of a missing Sturbridge man was recovered from a Quabbin Reservoir spillway early Friday.

George Guttler, 71, had been missing since March 11.

The search focused on the reservoir after his car was found on Winsor Dam Road, in Ware. State police and employees of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation were involved in an extensive search.

About 8:30 a.m. Friday, a DCR ranger spotted a body in a lower section of a spillway, about 20 feet from shore, state police said.

Divers from the state police pulled the body from the water.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police.

George Guttler, 71, of Sturbridge, who has been missing since March 11. His car was found on Winsor Dam Road.

