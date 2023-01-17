State police: Boston man facing charges after being caught with weapons, ammunition, drugs

A Boston is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he was caught with illegal weapons, ammunition, and drugs following an hourslong foot pursuit.

Michael Williams, 31, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including failure to stop, speeding, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of large-capacity firearm illegal possession of assault weapon, illegal possession of machine gun, resisting arrest, trespassing possession of counterfeit credit cards, possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue in Boston around 3 a.m. Monday spotted a gray BMW speed through a red traffic signal and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of McLellan Street.

The trooper then conducted an electronic inquiry of Williams’ information and learned he was not properly licensed to be operating a vehicle in Massachusetts, in addition to being the target of a warning from the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, state police said.

Williams then allegedly fled the traffic stop on foot when the trooper returned to his vehicle, spotted a firearm on the floor, and attempted to arrest him.

An ensuing foot pursuit lasted several hours but Williams was eventually tracked down and taken into custody.

A search of Williams’ vehicle is said to have yielded a loaded Glock pistol that was modified to fire automatically, an AR-15-style rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, and more than one pound of marijuana.

During the booking process, state police say Williams was also found to be in possession of many credit cards that did not bear his name.

An investigation remains ongoing.

