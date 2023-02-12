State police say Bow man clocked going 115 mph on I-93

Feb. 12—A 20-year-old Bow man was arrested Saturday for reckless driving after state police allegedly clocked him going 115 mph in a 55-mph zone along Interstate 93, officials said.

State police were conducting traffic enforcement on I-93 around 5:10 p.m. Saturday when a trooper reported a dark-colored coupe caught on radar traveling 115 mph northbound on I-93 in a posted 55-mph zone and "approaching at an extremely high rate of speed," officials said in a release.

According to state police, Sgt. Jeffrey Ardini reported seeing the vehicle make a lane change from the center travel lane to the left travel lane, squeezing between two other vehicles.

Ardini identified the vehicle as a gray, two-door coupe missing its front bumper.

Ardini stopped the vehicle, identified as a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, just south of the Exit 14 off ramp.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by state police as Ndayizeye Aime Clispe, 20, of Bow, was taken into custody without incident and charged with reckless driving.

Clispe was transported to Troop D barracks and processed. He was bailed on his own personal recognizance and ordered back to the Concord District Court at 8:15 a.m. on March 31.

A conviction related to a violation of NH RSA 265:79 carries a 60-day loss of license / operating privilege, and up to a $1,200 fine, officials said in a release.