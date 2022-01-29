State police: Butler County podiatrist accused of indecent contact with patients

Jan. 29—A well-known Western Pennsylvania podiatrist was arrested Friday in Armstrong County on charges that accuse him having indecent contact with patients on two occasions at a Ford City office.

Dr. Matthew J. Sabo, 48, of Chicora, is was charged with two felony counts of engaging in sexual conduct and two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault without consent. They were filed by state police from the Kittanning station.

Trooper Michael A. Graham reported that both incidents allegedly occurred since 2017 at the Ford City office.

Graham said Sabo is accused of "inappropriately touching female patients during routine doctor's visits."

Sabo appeared at his arraignment Friday before Ford City District Judge J. Gary DeComo with his attorney, Phil DeLucente of Pittsburgh. He was released on $15,000 bond.

DeLucente said Sabo intends to fight the allegations.

"I will tell you that we are looking forward to the preliminary hearing," DeLucente said.

"However, I have not had an opportunity to digest all of the allegations made in the complaint, so I can't offer further comment at this time," DeLucente said.

According to his business website, Sabo created the Foot and Ankle Wellness Center of Western Pennsylvania in 2007. He is founder and president.

It has offices in Butler, Ford City , Grove City , Monaca and Moon Township.

According to the state licensing board, Sabo was licensed to practice in August 2000. His license remains active, was last renewed in October 2020 and is not scheduled to expire until December 2022.

He has had no disciplinary actions during his 22-year career, according to records with the licensing board.

A preliminary hearing before DeComo is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.