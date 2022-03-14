New York State Police called in to lead large investigation underway in Rochester

Police are on the scene of a "possible homicide" on Rochester's west side on Monday.

There's a large police presence on Wetmore Park, a residential road off Lyell Avenue. New York State Police were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. As of noon, a portion of the road remained closed.

Although the investigation is in the city of Rochester, State Police are acting as the lead agency.

Assisting with the investigation are Rochester police, Monroe County sheriff's deputies, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Mayor's Office, according to troopers.

Troopers in a news release said they are in the process of obtaining search warrants for the crime scene at Wetmore Park on Monday. Troopers said that it was an "isolated incident."

Further details about the incident were not released.

NY State Police are leading the investigation pic.twitter.com/GyaRObYAp0 — Tina MacIntyre-Yee (@tyee23) March 14, 2022

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @tyee23 and Instagram @vfreile.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Wetmore Park investigation in Rochester NY ongoing