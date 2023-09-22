UPDATE: State police: Cambridge Springs man fires shots at other man

Sep. 22—CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs area man is facing charges for allegedly firing multiple shots at another man on Wednesday, which led to a lengthy standoff with police.

Gregory J. Blystone, 45, of Walters Road, is accused by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville with firing several shots at a 40-year-old Cambridge Springs man around 9 p.m.

The incident took place at Blystone's property, according to the arrest affidavit filed by state police. The property is located in Cambridge Township off Route 86, about 3 miles south of Cambridge Springs.

According to the arrest affidavit, the other man was at the property when he heard Blystone, who was in a camper, screaming and talking to himself.

"Shortly after, Blystone exited the camper and fired 4 — 5 rounds from a firearm at him," the affidavit said. As the man fled the area, "he could hear Blystone state 'I'm going to (expletive) kill you.'"

The man — who was not injured — told troopers who arrived on scene that Blystone owned and kept numerous firearms including rifles, shotguns and possibly pistols, the affidavit said.

A lengthy standoff occurred with authorities, and the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

Blystone eventually exited the residence and surrendered peacefully. The incident ended at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the criminal complaint filed by police.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday that she had been made aware of the situation.

"I'm happy no one was hurt in this incident thanks to the outstanding work on law enforcement's part to apprehend the suspect safely and successfully," she said, declining additional comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person were filed Thursday against Blystone by state police.

The charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols' office in Titusville. Blystone had not been arraigned on the charges as of early Thursday night.

