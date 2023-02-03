State Police charge 2 15-year-olds with breaking into Harborcreek store, stealing tobacco

Two 15-year-old boys were placed in juvenile detention and are facing charges including burglary and criminal trespass after the Pennsylvania State Police said tips from the public led troopers to identify the pair as suspects in a break-in at a Harborcreek Township store on Wednesday morning.

Investigators accuse the boys of breaking into the Smoker Friendly, 4478 Buffalo Road, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video showed the suspects looking into the store for a few minutes before they smashed out the front door glass with a baseball bat and golf club, went inside, jumped over the counter and stole tobacco products before fleeing, according to state police.

Troopers investigating the incident searched the area for information after the burglary and received some tips that led them to identify the suspects, Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Thursday.

The 15-year-old boys were taken into custody and were placed in the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center. They face charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft, state police reported.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police charge 15-year-old boys in burglary of Harborcreek store