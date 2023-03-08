State police charge 68-year-old man in connection with fatal stabbing in Bolton

A man was charged on Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his upstairs neighbor in Bolton in October, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Robert Robbins, 68, of Colchester, faces one felony count of first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Travis Terry, who was 39 years old when he died Oct. 11, 2022, state police said.

According to the warrant for Robbins’ arrest, he and Terry were watching TV together in Robbins’ apartment on Boston Turnpike Road when Terry took out a pocket knife to show him. The two had been consuming alcohol, Robbins told state troopers.

Terry became upset at some point and allegedly told Robbins “I’ll cut your throat,” Robbins’ statement to police said. Robbins also said Terry, as he was leaving the apartment, asked where his knife was, according to the warrant.

Robbins told troopers he believed Terry was going to pull his knife out of his pocket and kill him, so he grabbed a nearby steak knife and stabbed the 39-year-old once in the abdomen, according to the warrant.

Terry left the unit and was found in his upstairs apartment after Robbins called 911 around 7:50 p.m. to report the stabbing, the warrant said.

Terry was brought to Manchester Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State troopers noted in the warrant that a knife was found in Terry’s pocket during his autopsy. The blade was closed.

Robbins was held on a $100,000 bond following his arrest and was scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.