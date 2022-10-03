State police charge Bloomfield man with DUI, possession of stolen firearm

A Bloomfield man was arrested and charged with a DUI and possession of a stolen firearm after he was pulled over for alleged erratic driving on Interstate 91 Sunday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State troopers were notified that a vehicle was driving erratically on I-91 south near Exit 46 in Enfield around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. Responders were told the vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder after getting off Exit 44.

Troopers found the vehicle and spoke to the driver, later identified as 51-year-old Jose Marti-Martinez of Bloomfield, asking him for his license and vehicle information. Marti-Martinez allegedly declined to identify himself or provide his license, state police said.

State police observed alleged signs of intoxication while speaking to Marti-Martinez and asked him to get out of the vehicle. He allegedly did not comply with the requests of troopers and resisted efforts to separate him from the vehicle, state police said. He was arrested and identified by his driver’s license.

Marti-Martinez was allegedly in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen at the time of his arrest, state police said.

He requested medical attention for a medical condition during processing at Troop H in Hartford, state police said. He was later released from the hospital back into state police custody.

After being released from the hospital, he was charged with criminal attempt to assault a public safety employee, second-degree threatening, interfering with an officer, criminal possession of a firearm, ammunition or electronic defense weapon, theft of a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, carrying a dangerous weapon, weapons in vehicles, operating under the influence of alcohol/and or drugs, second-degree criminal mischief and improper parking.